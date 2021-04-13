WENATCHEE — With thousands expected to become eligible for a COVID-19 on Thursday, local health officials are seeking volunteers to be on an on-call list.
“Running a vaccine clinic comes with a series of challenges, the largest challenge is finding people who can use the remaining vaccines at the end of a clinic,” said Katharine Bohm, marketing manager for Columbia Valley Community Health, in a news release.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that everyone 16 and older across the state will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on April 15.
Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health and Lake Chelan Health are requesting community members who want to receive a COVID vaccine, have a semi-flexible schedule and are able to come to a clinic within 30-60 minutes, to consider volunteering for a wait list instead of scheduling an appointment for vaccination, the release said.
Volunteers would be called between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. and asked if they are able to reach a nearby clinic. This would help officials ensure no vaccines are wasted, the release said.
Those interested in volunteering for a wait list can do so by contacting one of the following organizations:
Confluence Health: (509) 663-8711
Columbia Valley Community Health: (509) 664-3564 or cvch.org
Lake Chelan Health: lakechelanhealth.org/covid-19