WATERVILLE — Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Waterville Tuesday, the highest single-day jump in any NCW county since the outbreak began.
The rise in cases is tied to a single private residence in the town, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said in an email Tuesday.
"It is a cluster of cases among people living together and to our knowledge has not extended beyond that group," he said. No other information on the residence was provided.
The jump brings Douglas County's total confirmed cases to 27. The county's first death, a resident of Bonaventure Senior Living in East Wenatchee, was reported Sunday evening.
There's a total of 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NCW and eight deaths. See our daily cases count updates here.