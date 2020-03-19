WENATCHEE — Add “Together Wenatchee” to the list of ways to stay up with which local businesses are open during the COVID-19 shutdown.
It’s a searchable website that invites businesses to provide the most up-to-date information, from hours to deliver or takeout options. It’s available at togetherwenatchee.com.
It's a volunteer effort led by Empower Dataworks (development and operations), Digital Media Northwest (social media) and Awdience (logo design).
It launched Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, which included the site in its newsletter this week.
On Monday, a Facebook page “Wenatchee Area Curbside, Takeout & Delivery Restaurants” was posted.
Another Facebook group covers the Chelan area, “Chelan Valley Strong.”