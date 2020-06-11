WENATCHEE — Add housing to the list of sectors affected by the COVID-19 closures across the Wenatchee Valley — year-over-year home sales were down 33% in May.
The median sales price was $349,900 in May, up 3% from last year, according a Pacific Appraisal Associates Snapshot report, which covers Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Rock Island and Orondo.
That represents a slight decline from the past-90-day median of $355,000.
April also saw a double-digit difference in sales data. Sixty-five homes were sold, a 10% drop from April 2019. Listings were down 14% year over year.
Year to date, 345 sales have been recorded, down from 350 at this point last year, according to the report.
And year-to-date average price is sitting at $379,610, compared to $363,108 in 2019, according to the report.