WENATCHEE — On Monday, Wenatchee community members worked together to create an awareness directory group to show which local businesses are open for alternative services during the statewide restaurant shutdown. The page is open to the public and can be found on Facebook at Wenatchee Area Curbside, Takeout & Delivery Restaurants.
Angela Richmond, a Wenatchee local, also started an editable and free to the public spreadsheet of open businesses. The page features dozens of posts like Richmond’s about services and changes.
Another member of the directory, Chris Linder, offered to go to stores and pick up items for anyone who is too afraid to go out. “I’m just a community member looking to help this town,” he wrote.
Jana Howard, also a member, offered to help out by walking people’s dogs and to deliver supplies. People need to pull together, she wrote.
As of Tuesday, 2,000 people had joined the group.