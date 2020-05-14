WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Central Lions Club plans to donate $20,000 to Serve Wenatchee Valley and the Chelan Douglas Community Action Center.
The funds, to be distributed evenly on May 20, will help restock supplies for local food banks to keep up with the recent demand in food, according a Lions Club press release.
Seeing the Rotary Club of Leavenworth support Upper Valley MEND stoked a conversation among Lions members on how to help the Wenatchee community.
“We would like to challenge other service clubs and community members to do what they can to support organizations or individuals in need of assistance during this time,” club President Natalie Asher said in the release.
Money for the donations will come from the club’s Kingston Memorial Fund.