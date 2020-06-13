WENATCHEE — Shiloh Burgess is back on the job — at least part time — as executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Burgess is one of two staff members placed on furlough in May to help cut expenses. Another three staff positions were cut because of anticipated revenue drop.
The chamber’s economic position improved slightly in May, according to a press release, the result of members continuing to pay their 2020 membership dues, and a slightly better than projected lodging tax performance.
As a result, Burgess returned to work part time on June 1. Initially she had expected to be off through July 31.
The chamber, in the meantime, is adapting to the latest COVID-19 updates. The Friday calls started in mid-March, giving business owners a chance to get the latest updates directly from Chelan-Douglas Health District officials, ended this week.
“As we get back to business and move into recovery, these calls have been helpful, but attended by less and less members,” according to Thursday’s emailed update. Additional updates are being posted on the chamber’s COVID-19 Resource pages, which also includes a toolkit for businesses designed to help with the restart.
The online business survey continues, however, providing information on impacts to the local businesses that will be used to help in the quest for grants and other recovery efforts. A version in English and Spanish are posted on the chamber website.