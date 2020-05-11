WENATCHEE — The city pool will not open this season due to concerns over COVID-19.
“This decision was not taken lightly as the pool serves as an important recreation hub for the community,” read a Monday post on the city’s website. “The city pool provides social, physical and life safety benefits to our community through activities ranging from swim lessons and swim teams, lap swims, and to provide a respite from the hot summer days.”
City staff will continue monitoring the situation and hopes to reopen other amenities like the park wading pools, Rotary Park splash pad, day camps and park concerts as statewide restrictions are lifted, the post said.
For more information, contact Dave Erickson, Wenatchee’s parks, recreation and cultural services director, at derickson@wenatcheewa.gov.