WENATCHEE — The city is closing several park amenities to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

Closures starting Thursday include:

  • Play equipment at Chase, Kiwanis-Methow, Pennsylvania, Pioneer, Rotary and Washington
  • Basketball courts at Kiwanis-Methow and Rotary
  • Picnic areas at Lincoln, Pioneer, Rotary and Washington

Park restrooms and individual picnic tables will remain open and be sanitized daily.

The city is asking people to avoid parks and trails if they’re sick, follow personal hygiene guidelines, practice physical distancing and dispose of litter in trash cans.

