WENATCHEE — Confluence Health has been approved as one of the first COVID-19 vaccine distribution centers in the state and is expecting to receive its first doses by mid-December.
The first shipment will likely include 975 doses of the mRNA vaccine created by Pfizer. The vaccine is expected to go first to health care workers and long-term care facilities, followed by other at-risk groups and eventually full communities.
Confluence Health officials cautioned in an interview Friday that the distribution plan and timeline are still being worked out at the federal, state and local level — and details could change. The Pfizer vaccine’s application for emergency use is also still under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
But the organization’s approval as a storage and distribution site — which was granted by the state Department of Health on Nov. 24 — affirms that it’s positioned to effectively deliver vaccines to North Central Washington, said Tyler Fischback, pharmacy manager and COVID-19 vaccine coordinator.
“There have been weekly calls with the Department of Health and other community partners, and that’s the objective of that group: to really plan how we will orchestrate the largest vaccination effort of the last 50 or 60 years,” he said. “It’s a big undertaking. It’s going to an all-hands-on-deck community effort.”
The first vaccine Confluence expects to receive is manufactured by the American company Pfizer and German company BioNTech. Early data from its clinical trials found the vaccine to be safe and 95% effective.
“We are expecting a first shipment of 975 of the Pfizer vaccine doses,” Fischback said. “Once we’ve delivered those doses, we’d expect we would receive shortly after a second shipment of 975 doses.”
The doses must be transported and kept at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which Confluence will be able to accommodate in a freezer in one of its Wenatchee facilities.
“They come in a small vial with five doses in each vial and they don’t take up much space,” Fischback said. “We actually have the capacity to hold around 20,000 doses in our research freezer. Of course that’s far more than we’d be allocated or that we could reasonably use in a short time frame. So we have excess capacity, which is a good thing.”
Confluence Health, which is the region’s largest health care provider, has experience handling and distributing the Pfizer vaccine on a much smaller scale. It was one of a few hundred of organizations across the country that participated in the company’s Phase 3 efficacy trial this year.
There are currently 167 local participants enrolled in that trial, half of whom received the vaccine and half of whom received a placebo.
Another vaccine, this one created by Boston company Moderna, is also pending approval by the FDA and is expected to be the next one delivered to North Central Washington.
Both are mRNA vaccines, which instruct a person’s cells to create a harmless piece of the coronavirus called spike protein, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In response, the body develops an immune response and antibodies that fight off the real coronavirus. Unlike many traditional vaccines, mRNA vaccines don’t contain a weakened version of the actual virus itself, according to the CDC.
Unlike Pfizer’s, the Moderna vaccine doesn’t need ultra-cold temperatures, which will allow it to be more easily distributed, Fischback said.
“It helps to get vaccine into more rural communities a little bit easier,” he said. “It also complicates the scene when you have multiple vaccines available for the same (use.) It’s the complexity of making sure people return for the right vaccine and with the right schedule.”
Both require two doses: But Pfizer’s second needs to be delivered three weeks after the first and Moderna’s four weeks after.
When it comes to the vaccination itself, Confluence Health will follow the state and federal guidelines to determine who receives the first doses. An advisory panel for the CDC this week recommended that health care workers and long-term care facilities be first on the list.
The chief of the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated this year. And Washington state officials expect around 200,000 doses will be delivered by month's end, The Seattle Times reported.
When the vaccine is opened up to the general public, Confluence Health will work with other local and state partners on a widespread education campaign to ensure the public understands it's safe and effective, spokesman Andrew Canning said.
While plans for widespread community vaccination are still being developed, it will be set up so that the process itself doesn't contribute to the spread of the virus, Confluence Health Senior Vice President of Ancillary Services JoEllen Colson said.
“How the vaccine or where the vaccine will be administered is still very much up for discussion. There’s lots of brainstorming at the community level as to what delivery of the vaccine looks like,” she said. “Since we’re in the middle of the pandemic and social distancing is still something that we all want to adhere to, vaccine delivery may well be through a drive-thru setup.”