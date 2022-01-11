WENATCHEE — Confluence Health and the Chelan-Douglas Health District opened new COVID-19 testing and triage sites Tuesday to prepare for the expected surge of omicron cases.
COVID-19 tests will be provided at a drive-thru testing center at the Town Toyota Center from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. No appointment is necessary.
The triage center is located at the Saddle Rock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St. in Wenatchee.
The center opened on Tuesday and is meant to keep Central Washington Hospital’s emergency department open for non-COVID-19 emergencies, according to Luke Davies, health district administrator.
People should come to triage center if COVID-19 positive and have symptoms like difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, a temperature greater than 101 degrees or severe weakness, according to Dr. Jason Lake, chief medical officer for Confluence Health.
No appointment is required to go to the triage center, according to Katie Grove, Confluence Health spokesperson.
At the triage site, patients will be assessed by a health care professional and given guidance in how to care for their symptoms at home.
Patients who need additional care will be referred to the hospital’s emergency department.
Patients experiencing a medical emergency, including not being able to breathe, should call 911 and go to the emergency department immediately.
