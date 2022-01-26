WENATCHEE — The patients coming to the COVID-19 triage site in a parking lot at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church have the usual array of symptoms: fevers, cough, body aches and headaches.
Dr. Lance Jobe, a Confluence Health emergency physician, checks their oxygen level, heart rate, respiratory rate. He also checks for any health risks that might put them at an increased risk of severe COVID-19.
The doctor then decides whether they need to go the hospital’s emergency department or can go home. Most of the people Jobe had seen in his two days at the triage center could go back home, he said Tuesday.
“People with severe chest pain need to go and get evaluated,” said Jobe. “If their oxygen saturations are low, then that’s something we’re going to be concerned about. But honestly, so far, I have not personally seen anybody with low oxygen saturation.”
Jobe and other emergency physicians at the triage site see about 12 to 14 patients a day, said Laurie Bergman, Confluence Health care transitions vice president.
Those are 12 to 14 patients that would have probably gone to the emergency department but instead went to the triage site, relieving some of the burden on the emergency medical workers, Bergman said.
As of Tuesday, 33 patients were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19, a four-person increase from a week ago, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
The number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit due to COVID-19 on Tuesday increased to nine from five a week ago. Eight out of the nine patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.
The hospital census remains high with a total 151 adult non-maternity beds occupied and two open beds. The emergency room remains busy but not overwhelmed by COVID-19, according to Jobe.
The triage site on Tuesday was staffed by Jobe, two registered nurses, a medical assistant and two recently deployed National Guard members.
If not for the small, portable office trailer located near the front entrance of the church, the bright, orange traffic cones and a couple signs marking the entrance and exit, a driver could pass by without noticing the site.
One of the Guard members at the site on Tuesday, Specialist Leonides Beltran, assisted Confluence Health staff as Spanish translator for patients and staff.
He said most people coming to the site were Hispanic and is that he was glad to be able to help out using his bilingual skills. “That’s all we’re here for, to help out,” Beltran said.
A total of ten National Guard members were recently deployed to Confluence Health to assist with non-medical work as part of a statewide effort to assist hospital during the wave of cases fueled by the omicron variant.
The other eight Guard members are assisting at the Emerson Street COVID-19 testing clinic.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is working with Confluence Health to manage the triage site, supplying the resources, funds and overall strategy. Confluence Health has provided the staff, according to Bergman, who is part of Confluence Health’s COVID-19 response leadership.
“It’s been very fun for me to be able to participate in this effort for our community,” Bergman said. “It’s amazing how the community has just pulled together. Even though it’s been two years, which I cannot believe it’s been two years, we’re still going strong and still have tremendous community and regional support.”