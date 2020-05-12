WENATCHEE — More than 1,000 seniors in the Class of 2020 from Eastmont, Wenatchee and WestSide high schools will graduate virtually next month.
Graduation ceremonies will be held on the dates and during the times they would normally be held But rather than taking place at the Town Toyota Center and the Apple Bowl, pre-recorded speeches punctuated with pictures and announcements of graduate names will be broadcast on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com).
The ceremonies are scheduled at:
- 8-10 p.m. June 5 for Wenatchee High School
- 6-8 p.m. June 5 for Eastmont High School
- 7-8 p.m. June 11 for WestSide High School
The two school districts, which have been working together on alternative commencement exercise plans, announced the decision Tuesday.
The hope was that COVID-19 concerns would lift enough to allow some in-person options, including a drive-in movies-type scenario.
“After careful evaluation of the virus’s impact in the community and in consultation with Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling, Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stewart Freed, the two districts have decided to move forward with transitioning graduation ceremonies to a virtual platform,” said Wenatchee schools spokeswoman Diana Haglund in a press release.
An in-person event of any kind has the potential to draw large crowds of families and friends, increasing the likelihood of COVID-19 exposure, she said.
“There is simply too much at stake and we do not want to risk the health and safety of our students and families,” Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said. “We recognize that our students are not huge fans of this idea. This is a far cry from what they had anticipated for years but with Governor Inslee’s extended stay-at-home order through the end of May and current outlook from health experts we feel this decision is in the best interest of our whole community.”
The idea of planning in-person celebrations in the late summer or during winter break didn’t fly, Haglund said.
“It would be unfair to students and families to set a date and expectation on a future graduation event that the districts may not be able to deliver due to the unpredictable nature of the virus,” she said.
The lineup of speakers and program details are still being finalized. Further details on the graduation ceremonies will be posted on the district websites: wenatcheeschools.org and eastmont206.org.