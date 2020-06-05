WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Fourth of July Celebration will go on this year — minus the crowds.
Fireworks will start at 10 p.m., with viewing points to be listed at wenatcheevalleyfourth.com. They’ll be paired with music broadcast over KOHO 101.
NCW Life will also broadcast the fireworks over their channels: LocalTel Fiber TV, 12; Charter, 19; Over the Air, 47.1; online at ncwlife.com.
The Heroes’ Breakfast hosted by Cashmere Valley Bank is also canceled.
Individual fireworks are prohibited in Wenatchee to prevent wildfires.