WENATCHEE — K-5 students in the Wenatchee School District will return to in-person on a full-time basis on April 19. Middle school and high school students will remain on a hybrid learning schedule for the remainder of the school year.
The change comes after a 3-2 vote Monday evening by the Wenatchee School Board in a special meeting.
The special meeting was prompted Thursday after Gov. Jay Inslee approved a 3-foot social distancing guideline between students in school, a recommendation made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously endorsed a 6-foot rule.
New Washington Department of Health guidelines allow for K-5 students to return to school full-time with 3-foot distance in communities where COVID-19 transmission rates are considered low, moderate, substantial or high.
For middle schools and high schools the bar is higher and excludes only communities with high transmission rates — 200 per 100,000. Chelan County is considered high with a rate of 206 per 100,000, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
In favor of the motion were board members Laura Jaecks, Julie Norton and Martin Barron; against were Maria Iñiguez and Michele Sandberg.
Inslee has ordered all students to return to school in-person in fall 2021 with the 3-foot guideline.
This story will be updated.