Mariaelena Avilez de Ramirez, left, and Consuelo Luna, both with Community for the Advancement of Family Education, place flags in front of the CAFÈ building on Mission Street in Wenatchee on Monday. The flags honor local people who have died due to COVID-19. While Avilez de Ramirez put the flags into landscape timbers, she repeated, "In the name of all of those who have lost their loved ones in the pandemic."
WENATCHEE — A small white flag for every individual in Chelan and Douglas counties who has died from COVID-19 — over 115 — is currently waving along Mission Street.
The flags are part of a three-week COVID-19 memorial organized by the Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFÈ) and are located at the organization’s headquarters at 766 S. Mission St.
“We’re hoping that people will remember how serious this pandemic has been, and we want to remember also those people that have died,” CAFÈ co-founder Alma Chacón said. “In different areas where families were impacted, they’re still grieving.”
The memorial is taking place in conjunction with Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead — a Mexican holiday during which families honor and remember deceased relatives. According to tradition, the spirits of the dead can rejoin their families during the holiday, which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.
Celebrations typically include altars filled with ofrendas, or offerings, that help guide loved ones back to the world of the living. The offerings typically include photos, gifts, flowers, meaningful items or their favorite food.
“Anything that they feel is perfect for that person they’re missing,” said Mariaelena Avilez de Ramirez with CAFÈ. “Día de los Muertos is when you’re remembering a person who is no longer here, but on this day their soul and their being is here with us.”
CAFÈ plans to create an altar to honor COVID victims on Saturday, from 2 to 7 p.m. Individuals who have lost a loved one to COVID are invited to add items to the altar to remind them of those who have passed on.
The flags and altar will be up until Nov. 6, after which CAFÈ will put up American flags to honor fallen veterans during the rest of November.