WENATCHEE — Early results from the community-wide COVID testing has prompted officials in the Wenatchee School District to move ahead with plans to bring back preschool through second-grade students.
At the Wenatchee School Board meeting on Tuesday, bringing students back sometime in November was discussed, but now the plan is to bring the youngest students back on Nov. 2.
More than 4,500 people participated in the community testing the first week, which started Oct. 6 and has continued for two weeks. Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said this will give the district a better understanding the prevalence of COVID in the community.
“The first week’s results indicate there is a roughly 1% infection rate within the community, which gives us better confidence in opening our school doors for our preschool through second-grade students,” Gordon said. “We do that with the knowledge we are going to be following all of the health district recommendations around safety protocols, masking, social distancing, washing hands.”
Gordon said the district was hopeful the test results would provide the data needed to move up its plans. The big revelation, Gordon said, came with the understanding between incident testing and prevalent testing.
“Incident testing is focused on people who think they are sick or have been around someone who has COVID. Naturally, those numbers are going to be higher. The testing that occurred in the WHS parking lot was prevalent testing,” he said. “What is the amount of COVID in the general community? We thought it was going to give us a better opportunity to open, but we did not know.”
When Gov. Jay Inslee moved Chelan County to Phase 2 on Tuesday, that meant school districts no longer needed approval from local health districts to move forward with plans, Gordon said.
Gordon said he values the relationship with the Chelan-Douglas Health District and desires to continue working with the agency. He said CDHD has been fantastic to work with and has helped guide the school district.
“We’re really good in the educational field, but this is a health crisis. It’s important to lean into the medical experts and we have. One of those individuals that have continued to guide us is Dr. Malcom Butler,” Gordon said. “He really has helped our decision making through this process.”
Even though at Phase 2, Gordon said he is going to rely on the medical experts for the best guidance possible.
Tuesday’s school board meeting outlined the many plans the school district has made toward opening schools to students. Gordon said readiness is the key.
“We’ve been planning for this to make sure we are ready to go for our students, staff, so everyone has confidence in what we’re doing and how we’re going to proceed,” he said.
It is expected the vast majority of the 1,500 PreK-2 students to be back at school on Nov. 2. WSD Communication Director Diana Haglund said the district conducted a survey of K-2 families several weeks ago about their comfort level returning students to classrooms for hybrid learning.
Approximately 95% of the respondents indicated they planned for their child to attend in-person hybrid instruction. District officials favor the A-B model of hybrid instruction where one group of students studies online in the morning and at school in the afternoon, while another group of students attends school in the morning and studies online at home in the afternoon.
“Families that are not comfortable returning their children to the classroom for daily hybrid instruction are being given the option of continuing with full-time online learning by transferring to the Wenatchee Internet Academy (WIA) to continue learning online for the remainder of the school year,” Haglund said Friday in an email.
Families will need to complete an in-district transfer form and contact WIA at 509-888-5222 for enrollment by Oct. 27.
The next set of students to come back to school will be third, fourth and fifth grade. Gordon said they must wait three weeks after Nov. 2 for that to happen.
“That is leaning into the medical experts. Really what it is about is observing the protocols, ensuring we’re not getting the infection breakouts within our groups of students or staff members, then being really purposeful about our next steps,” Gordon said. “We feel that is the safest way to move forward.”
In the coming weeks, Gordon said the school district will be doing an immense amount of communication to get the word out to parents about hybrid learning. He said the district will still use the parent-teacher conferences at the end of the month to have a one-on-one conversation about what hybrid looks like for them, specifically preschool through second grade.