WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will be reopening to the public with a new exhibit on women’s suffrage come Nov. 3.
The opening allows for 25% capacity and comes after Gov. Jay Inslee approved Chelan County’s move into Phase 2 of his Safe Start plan on Tuesday.
Members of the museum can get early access inside starting Oct. 27.
The museum has been working on what reopening would look like since it first closed its doors in mid-March, said Museum Outreach Coordinator Ashley Sinner.
Given the challenge of opening with 25% capacity, the museum has changed how it takes in guests.
There is a new system for timed entries, she said. Visitors can book slots online, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org, for when they plan on visiting. Once at the museum, signs and staff will help remind people to wait before entering an area if building capacity has been met.
The museum now features social distancing markers on its floors, plexiglass on its guest services area, touchless entry and hand sanitizing stations throughout, she said. The usual state guidelines, such as mandatory masking, will be in place as well.
Guest services staff will be present at the museum during public hours, she said. Curatorial staff will be on-site to make sure collections and exhibits are kept safe and running well. Staff who are not required to physcially be at the museum will continue to work from home.
The museum has not cut any staff hours or positions during the closure, she said. People have donated a lot.
“We are really grateful for the community support,” she said.
Those looking to visit the museum can check out its newest exhibit, "Raising Our Voice: Empowering Women." The artwork will share a synopsis of women's suffrage in Washington as well as a 90th anniversary show from Women Painters of Washington.
“It’s perfect timing” to open the museum back up, she said.