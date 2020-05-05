WENATCHEE — Lee Breckenridge of East Wenatchee did not care if he caught any fish, as long as he was able to go fishing. Breckenridge and his wife joined about 80 people around the Beehive Reservoir on Tuesday morning.
The trout were biting on opening day. Breckenridge and his wife caught their limit in a couple of hours.
“Oh God, to get out of the house and get up there. We have a bass boat, but just to get out there on the bank, it was relaxing,” Breckenridge said. “I actually thought it was better than last year. It might have been because the water was warmer. Last year, me and neighbor fished by a pile of snow.”
Dave Graybill of Leavenworth said it was too windy for good boating on Moses Lake, but it was busy. A member of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission, Graybill said he wants to see if people are only making day trips.
“Blue Lake in Grant County is one of the most popular destinations. There is a two-mile stretch of shoreline where people love to park their campers and RVs,” Graybill said. “Almost all the hotels are closed. The restaurants are closed, except for takeout. There are very limited services compared to what people are used to.”
The smaller communities in eastern Washington are not ready for a big influx of people, Graybill said. He said they don’t want to see a lot of people from outside the area.
“One of the things I think the state will look at, from an enforcement point of view, if they see campers, trailers, and RVs, if they are spending two or three days somewhere, they are probably going to be approached. They’ll probably just remind them of the rules,” Graybill said.
Chad Jackson, a Region 2 fish program manager with Fish and Wildlife, said his office is not authorized yet to go out and talk with anglers. Although Jackson took the day to see what was happening.
He drove around the Moses Lake area and Potholes.
“What I saw was there were a lot of people out fishing, certainly more than on a Tuesday in May. I wouldn’t describe it as crazy,” Jackson said. “There were somewhere over 100 rigs and boats at Potholes and however many anglers. The thing that will be more telling is what we see over the weekend. We won’t be out checking numbers, counting anglers, or doing anything like that.”
Jackson said they will mainly rely on what they hear from the Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers.
“It will be qualitative, not quantitative. We’re just happy we got the fishing open finally. We know it has been tough on everyone. The month, when it was closed, took it away from folks and we don’t take that lightly,” Jackson said.
The message to the anglers, Jackson said, is to have fun and make memories with family. He wants people to practice common sense and be respectful of others. Try to fish locally.
The concern is people traveling from the west side to fish here.
“It’s not something we can enforce. We’ll keep an eye out. We’re relying on anglers to use their best judgment about going to these destination areas. It’s going to happen. Hopefully, it’s less than what is normal for this time of year,” Jackson said. “We’re just going to be out there making sure folks are obeying the fishing regulations. We just try to educate honest people.”
Dallas Lewis of Wenatchee started fishing at Beehive at 6 a.m. and caught his limit of trout in couple hours. He felt everyone was keeping proper separation.
Lewis said it felt great to get back out there.
“We’ve all been waiting. We’ll be back there tomorrow. I caught five trout. The guy next to me said they put 11,000 2-pounders in the lake,” Lewis said. “I don’t always go out on opening day, but I’ve been ready to go since we’ve been sitting at home for so long. It turned out to be a nice day.”