WENATCHEE — Arts and crafts, games and equipment for outdoor activities will be included in summer survival kits the city is distributing to children next week.
Kits are $25 each and geared toward first- through fifth-graders, Recreation Supervisor Caryl Andre said. Registration is open through Tuesday at wwrld.us/2WT26pQ or by calling Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at 888-3284.
A drive-through pickup is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St.
Andre said the kits are designed to keep children active and creative while school is out and many events or programs are canceled due to COVID-19.
“We just kept hoping that things would improve with the phases and we could do some more of our summer programs face-to-face, and it just didn’t happen,” she said. “So, we decided to go a different route and help parents and kids have some fun at home. We’d do the work and they could just swing through, pick it up and enjoy what we put together.”
The art projects will include supplies and instructions. Children will also be able to create their own obstacle course from materials in the kit for a chance to win a prize.
Andre said aside from some beads that were on-hand, the department purchased most of the materials.
“We just threw in a mix of all kinds of fun things, and we’re excited to see kids’ faces when they get this big bucket of things to take home and dig through,” she said.
She’s estimating they’ll distribute about 100 kits, though that number could increase depending on registration.
Normally during the summer, the department holds a day camp, wading pool programs, a concert series and Special Olympics events. The city pool is also usually open.
“We do have an outdoor movie in the park that we do every year at Lincoln in September, and we’ve put together a plan for a drive-in movie, so we can still do that,” Andre said. “We have that submitted for approval with some different agencies to make sure that’s all good to go. ... We’re just trying to think of out-of-the-box, different ways to connect with our community.”
She said the department could reintroduce the survival kits or a similar program later depending on how the state’s reopening plan develops.