WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police officers got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Confluence Health.
Several officers came in to get their vaccine after the hospital reached out on Tuesday, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. Confluence told the department they expect to have more vaccination opportunities for officers in the future, he said.
The state Department of Health, in its vaccination distribution draft plan, lists healthcare personnel and first responders working in high-risk settings among the first to receive vaccines.