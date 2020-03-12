WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School suspended its spring sports Thursday, becoming the latest domino to fall in the coronavirus pandemic, after athletic director Jim Beeson announced in coordination with the school district, that all teams would postpone their games until Spring Break concludes on April 6.
Not long after word got out, Eastmont High School announced that it too would suspend all field trips, staff travel, and athletic events — effective immediately.
Assuming school continues, players and teams will still be allowed to practice but contact with volunteers will be limited, according to Beeson and a letter the Eastmont School District sent out to parents.
“The reality of it is that (sports) are just an extension of the classroom,” Beeson said over the phone Thursday afternoon as kids were out of school for parent-teacher conferences, which were conducted over the phone instead of in-person. “We’re going to limit the contact with volunteers at practice and outside groups. So we’re not going to Spokane for soccer Friday or Saturday; the boys’ golf team is out today at Pasco golfing and they’ll finish, but that might be our spring season for a while.”
Wenatchee postponed 25 events in total across five sports (baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track) in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has permeated throughout the country and other parts of the world. Eastmont did not designate a date athletic activities will pick back up in the release, so the number of games being postponed is still unknown. But many believe Wenatchee/Eastmont will not be the last to take this step, especially considering every professional league but the PGA suspended play Thursday morning.
“Things are changing fast,” Cashmere athletic director Jeff Carlson said Thursday, one day after the Cashmere school district announced that it was suspending all indoor events but continuing with outdoor spring sports. “We do not have any changes right now but we’ll have an update soon.”
“There will be others that follow,” Beeson said. “I’m relatively sure all non-league stuff will go by the wayside, and then as a group, the AD’s will get together and decide if and when we start playing and how many league games we’ll play to make it fair and equitable. The WIAA leaves it to the league to decide the allocations – there are two in the Big 9 – so it’ll be left up to us.”
The league is set to meet next week, Beeson said, and deciding the two allocations will be a topic of discussion.
But with Gov. Jay Inslee ordering the closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties until April 27, one has to wonder if schools on this side of the Cascades will join the mass closures, throwing the entire spring season into question.
“Then we’ll all be in the same boat going forward,” Beeson said. “But the health of everyone in the county and community takes precedent over (sports). You just see what is happening across the country with the NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA and feel like, what the hell do we know that they don’t.”