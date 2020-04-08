WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Pride announced Tuesday it plans to cancel its cornerstone June festival.
Organizers expect to reschedule the event for summer 2021 and will hold virtual engagement activities in the meantime, according to a Tuesday press release. They also encouraged the community to continue to follow social guidelines to limit COVID-19 spread.
“It is our goal to provide a more boutique-like experience in 2021 and help our community rebuild from the effects of COVID-19 by bringing in more local businesses and community partners,” read part of the release. “Together we can all rise up stronger.”
Gov. Jay Inslee last month issued a series of orders that limited large public gatherings, most business activity and school operations. Nearly all events in the next two months have since been canceled, postponed or moved online.