LEAVENWORTH — The return of the salmon will go unsung this year.
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival, set for Sept. 17-19 at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, has been canceled due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salmon Fest is a hands-on educational experience for 2,500 students from across the region that involves hundreds of volunteers. Natural resource and recreation specialists, community exhibitors, multi-cultural tribal educators, and other participants from throughout the entire Pacific Northwest are included. The public day can draw more than 4,000 attendees.
“The health and welfare of our festival visitors, students, volunteers, and community residents are top priority for the Salmon Fest planning team,” Festival co-directors Corky Broaddus and Hailey Croci clearly said in a press release. “During this coronavirus time of our lives, we truly are concerned about the health and safety of all of our dedicated festival staff that work in every capacity of Salmon Fest management and operations. We thank our festival agency and non-profit partners and community contributors in helping us come to this hard cancellation decision.”
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service managers of Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery agree.
“Hosting a big public event this year presents far too many obstacles and concerns,” Visitor Services Manager Julia Pinnix said. “Our first priority must be health and safety. Postponing the event until 2021 is a wise choice.”
Organizers are looking forward to creating a special 30th Anniversary celebration, “Salmon of the Future,” to be held Sept. 15-18, 2021, and will follow required guidelines for public health and safety concerns during all phases of planning.
The Salmon Fest’s mission is to connect people and nature by providing opportunities that create meaningful and enriching outdoor interpretation and education. For updates on next year’s event, go to salmonfest.org.