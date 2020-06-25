WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Rotary is donating $8,500 to Serve Wenatchee to help provide food to residents impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Those dollars were for the betterment of our community,” said Wenatchee Rotary President Mike Kintner. “As the coronavirus situation popped up, our ability to be involved in hands-on projects diminished. … But we absolutely want to deploy that in ways that benefit the community.”
Wenatchee Rotary is putting up $7,500, which will be partially matched by a $1,000 grant from Rotary District 5060.
The need for food donations hit home for Rotary members.
Rotary President Elect and WestSide High School Principal Kory Kalahar said his staff has been delivering meals five days a week to at least half of the school’s 300 student families.
“Our student population represents this community,” he said. “Basically, food security was one of those bigger ticket items. We know that kids aren’t going to learn if their basic needs aren’t met.”
When the school meal service ends, families will be referred to Serve Wenatchee.
Kintner said more community grants are likely in the near future.
“Our reason to exist is to do good in our community and in our world,” he said. “It’s important for us to be able to say that 100 percent of contributions that people have given to us via fundraising or donations are being plowed back into the community.”
Wenatchee Rotary raises most of its funds during an annual auction with proceeds benefiting a variety of charitable causes. Next January, instead of an auction, Wenatchee Rotary will host a gala to mark its centennial.
The group is looking for new members. For information about the group, go to wenatcheerotary.org.