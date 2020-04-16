WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board will start meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesdays on weeks between regular board meetings.
The move, decided at Tuesday’s meeting, is intended to help board members stay in touch with what’s happening in the district during the state-ordered shutdown of schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Board meetings are regularly scheduled at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday.
School board meetings are open to the public and posted on the district website at wenatcheeschools.org.
The five-member board has met once remotely since the shutdown (twice if you count Tuesday). Traditionally, they also participate in school tours, committee and community meetings.
But board members said Tuesday that they felt disconnected this past month because that hasn’t happened and because of the rapid changes following school closures and the quick shift to provide online learning.
“It’s a little disconcerting,” Board President Laura Jaecks said. “For me, as board chair, I want to be the district voice, to be encouraging to the community. But I don’t want to be out there speaking for the board when I haven’t spoken to you in three weeks.”
Board member Julie Norton agreed.
“I’m supportive of having additional meetings to touch base,” she said. “There are a lot of moving pieces between now and the end of the year.”
The board on March 24 approved an “emergency suspension of policy” giving the superintendent authority to close facilities as needed, change staff assignments and waive some competitive bid requirements, if necessary. The order also allows board members to meet electronically.
One of the questions raised was whether they must justify more meetings as directly related to the novel coronavirus.
Board member Michele Sandberg offered to play devil’s advocate.
“If we just want to meet once a week to check in, how is that different than receiving emailed updates from the superintendent? It seems like if we’re going to have extra meetings, it should be to address COVID-19, to implement things like contracts,” she said.
She suggested the additional meetings might be more disruptive to staff.
Jaecks said email reports are helpful, but they’re a one-way communication. “I want the whole board to be informed about what we’re doing and what we’re spending as much as possible,” she said.
Board members Maria Iñiguez and Martin Barron said they would welcome the extra contact. “We do need to be ‘in the know,’” Iñiguez said.