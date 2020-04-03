WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will offer a drive-up checkout for any district students in need of a Chromebook for online learning, according to a District press release on Thursday.
Starting April 13, online education will be a part of the district’s new learning model.
Students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can checkout the laptops at the school they are enrolled in. Due to limited device availability, families in need should only check out one laptop.
The computer will need to be returned when school resumes. Internet traffic on the Chromebooks will still be filtered and monitored for safety during home use.
Ron Brown, District technology director, said “access to a device is critical as we continue learning during this unprecedented closure,” according to the release. “Access to technology will level the playing field and provide equitable access to learning.”
The District is also working to help make Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout in the future.
Checkout time on Wednesday is from 3-6 p.m. at Lincoln, Mission View, Columbia, Orchard, Pioneer, and Wenatchee High schools.
On Thursday, it’s from 3-6 p.m. at Newbery, Lewis and Clark, Sunnyslope, Washington, Foothills, and Wenatchee High schools, and Castle Rock Early Childhood Learning Center.