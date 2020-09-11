WENATCHEE — Childcare providers and others keeping an eye on students during remote school days are invited to attend an hour-long online training Thursday.

The Wenatchee School District is hosting two sessions — one in English and one in Spanish — that will cover some of the technical sides of the virtual school system and some logistics. That includes:

  • Technology tools for online classrooms (Canvas), video conferencing (Zoom) and more
  • Elementary schedule attendance
  • Attendance expectations and how to report an absence
  • School supplies needed
  • How and where to get school breakfast and lunch

The sessions are geared toward in-home private, individual and small-group childcare providers and daycare facility workers, friends and family members. Registration is not required.

The English session is at 6 p.m. Thursday and the Spanish session is at 7 p.m.

A link to the training is available at wenatchee schools.org.

