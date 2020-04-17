WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has followed Douglas and Chelan counties in allowing construction to continue with restrictions during the statewide shutdown.
The shutdown exempts construction that relates to services deemed essential under Gov. Jay Inslee's order, furthers a public purpose connected to a public entity, or is necessary to avoid damage or unsafe conditions and address emergency repairs
Mike Faulk, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said staff would be taking a closer look at Wenatchee’s resolution. The office has already sent letters to Chelan and Douglas counties saying they were violating state law.
In a special meeting Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution that allows some pre-existing residential and commercial construction contracts to proceed if certain requirements are met.
Councilman Keith Huffaker, who suggested to Mayor Frank Kuntz that the city consider the issue, said the idea behind the resolution isn’t that people can complete their homes.
“It isn’t saying that we’re going to allow it to go unfettered,” he said. “... What that’s saying is our community development director has the authority to look at a situation and say, ‘You know what? If we don’t allow this to continue, it could be damaged by the elements. Therefore, you can continue to get it to a stage where it’s safe.’”
Kuntz said he spoke with the governor’s office last week and Thursday and got the impression that the resolution would not comply with the shutdown order.
“They made it clear that they don’t agree with Chelan County’s interpretation and Douglas County’s interpretation,” he told the council before the vote. “That’s the same thing they told me a week ago, so I will tell you the governor’s office is convinced that the way we’re currently doing it is the right way and that, if we adopted this, that would be against the governor’s wishes in terms of what he would like us to be doing.”
However, he said, it’s a challenging decision because one person might live in the city while their neighbor lives in the county and they’d have to abide by different rules.
City attorney Steve Smith said he spoke with Community Development Director Glen DeVries about the issue recently.
“I think under the spoliation provision that once construction starts it would be reasonable to take the position that spoliation or damage would occur if construction stops and also that partial construction creates an unsafe condition,” he said. “I also think it would be unlikely that the governor’s office or the health department would question our judgment in that regard. I think that’s a local judgment.”
A few councilmembers said the council would have to revisit the issue should the governor’s office find the resolution noncompliant, but some said it wouldn’t affect public health as much as other activities.
“I find it very discouraging to see that they’re continuing work on government buildings and the rest of the economy is basically shut down,” Councilwoman Linda Herald said. “I think this is one place where we can make an exception and it shouldn’t cause any damage — it should only help.”