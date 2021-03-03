WENATCHEE — The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site is making space for teachers, school staff members and childcare workers to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week, starting with an additional 100 slots today and Friday.
More will follow next week, according to a press release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District, “to encourage teachers and licensed childcare providers to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.”
The move follows Tuesday’s directive by President Joe Biden to make teachers immediately eligible to get the vaccine. Gov. Jay Inslee accomplished that by moving teachers, school staff and licensed childcare providers into the state’s Phase 1B Tier 1 on the vaccine priority list, joining people age 65 and older and those age 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household.
Educators, school staff members and licensed childcare providers still have to go through the process to confirm eligibility and schedule an appointment.
The focus on educators, though, means additional first-dose vaccine clinics and “teacher vaccination days” are being set up.
The health district offers the following recommendations for educators, staff members and licensed childcare providers:
At the Town Toyota Center:
- Confirm eligibility through the state Department of Health’s Phase Finder website: https://form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954.
- Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through DOH’s PrepMod website: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/ or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. The new hotline hours are Monday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
- Bring your school identification or badge to the vaccine appointment.
Other vaccination opportunities:
- Columbia Valley Community Health will offer first-dose clinics starting next week in Wenatchee, Chelan and Orondo. For appointments, call 662-6000.
- Confluence Health will also have first-dose appointments available next week. For appointments, call 663-8711.
- To check for first-dose vaccine appointments at Lake Chelan Health, go to lakechelanhealth.org or call 682-6115.