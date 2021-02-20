WENATCHEE — Winter storms across the country have delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments bound for Washington, potentially limiting the number of appointments available at Wenatchee's mass-vaccination site this week.
The Wenatchee site, which is set up at the Town Toyota Center, has enough doses on hand to open Monday and Tuesday, according to a Saturday news release from the state Department of Health.
If the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments arrive before Wednesday, the site will be able to operate all five days of the week, according to the release.
The state's three other mass-vaccination sites are facing similar uncertainty. The others, which are in Spokane, Ridgefield and Kennewick, are expected to reopen Tuesday, according to the release.
All of the sites, including Wenatchee's, are currently prioritizing second doses. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second shot three weeks after the first to achieve full vaccination from the disease.
People who have received their first dose at the Town Toyota Center site are asked to return to the site on the date listed on their vaccination card at the same time as their first appointment. The vaccination card should be brought to the second visit.
Registration for first doses will open Sunday at noon, but it wasn't immediately clear how many appointments would be available this week. Appointment slots will be posted on this site: prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search.
After a gradual ramp-up period, the site's normal hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. There have been 12,252 people have been vaccinated at the site, according to the DOH release.
More than 35,000 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a state or private site across North Central Washington, according to DOH data. Nearly 12,000 people have received their second dose, or roughly 4.5% of the four-county population.
This story will be updated as more information is available.