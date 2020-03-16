WENATCHEE — Next to a row of stacked chairs, Price Gledhill, owner of Pybus Market’s South, sat alone in his empty restaurant on Monday. “We’re just adapting to the new reality, our new normal,” he said.
Due to the emergency declaration to shut down restaurants except for take-out and delivery, Wenatchee business owners like Gledhill are having to change the way they serve customers.
Gledhill is trying to make takeout as easy as possible. He recently reworked his menu and has helped deliver food straight to customers’ car windows. “Luckily the phone’s ringing right now for another takeout order,” he said.
No one asked for COVID-19, but this is what has happened, he said. Gledhill’s biggest concern is helping his employees, some of whom will be temporarily let go.
It’s tough to figure out exactly how to help them, he said. Though, he plans to make sure his employees have their job in the future, adding, “they don’t have to go looking for another job.”
As soon as restaurants are allowed to open again, an explosion of people are going to be dying to get out. “We’re going to be here when this is over,” he said.
Tomorrow, Gledhill is setting up his restaurant’s back patio, in preparation for people to come in and dine. “We want to be ready for everybody when this is over, because it’s going to be over,” he said.
For Allen Larsen, co-owner of Firehouse Pet Shop, community reactions to COVID-19 are having a much different effect. He just hired three new people.
“We have been busier than we have ever been before,” he said. Firehouse offers a delivery service to towns such as Leavenworth, Waterville, Manson and Quincy.
The shop also provides curbside pickup, online ordering and call-ins for customers. “We’re doing whatever it takes to get the food home for you,” he said.
Even with a team of 27 employees, for Larsen, work has been crazy. “Our best day we have ever had in our five years of operation was this past Saturday,” he said.
“People are flocking in, stocking up on needed supplies,” he said. “Pets need their food in times like these as well.”
To make sure customers can shop in a safe environment, Larsen is “sanitizing things 100-fold.” Adding, “there is not a surface in this store which has not been sanitized,” he said.
One of his staffers, Amanda Hancock, takes rounds sanitizing the shop every hour throughout the day. It is their full-time job, he said.
Hancock said she just goes around “sterilizing everything.” To help keep germs out, she has a checklist for each section of the shop.
Handrails and doorknobs are the main focus, she said. The goal is to wipe down popular areas people normally touch.
Larsen said he plans on staying open as long as he can. A lot of other businesses out there are hurting right now, and those small businesses need community support.