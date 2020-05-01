WENATCHEE — More than two-thirds of businesses surveyed by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce say they will not be able to sustain operations for another six months without help.
The online survey of COVID-19 shutdown impacts also found:
- More than two-thirds of businesses prioritized safety and well-being of their employees over short-term business performance.
- More than half the businesses reported revenues down by more than 50%.
- Nearly one-third of businesses reported revenue down by 80% or more.
- 53% believe they can sustain their businesses for less than three months
- 28% said they are “not sure” how long they can remain in operation
The chamber released some survey results on Thursday and announced formation of a Recovery Council of business, civic, nonprofit and health care leaders to “quickly engage” with Gov. Jay Inslee’s restart process following the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“We need to act quickly,” Jess Monette, chair of the chamber’s Advocacy Committee, said in a news release. “Our businesses, and the families that they support, simply cannot afford to wait any longer. The time to act is now.”
The group wil be co-chaired by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. For information, call the chamber at 662-2116.
The survey was conducted March 24-April 10 and more than 270 businesses from across the region participated, rating the impacts and prospects of continuing with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order that started March 17 and is moving into its eighth week. Input was received from all sectors, according to the press release.