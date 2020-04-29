WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is reducing its staff by half to help adjust to an anticipated $260,000 drop in revenue as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Three positions are being eliminated starting Friday and two staff members are taking furloughs. That includes Executive Director Shiloh Burgess, who will be off through July 31.
Burgess is expected to serve in a volunteer capacity as an ex-officio board member a couple hours a month “to provide strategic guidance as we navigate the weeks and months ahead,” Chamber Board President Stacy Luckensmeyer said Wednesday in an emailed announcement.
“The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s highest priority as an organization is to meet the needs of our members by serving as a credible resource and trusted advocate,” she said. “The coronavirus has created significant change in our world. These changes are having a profound impact on our local business community and requiring all of us to make bold adjustments to the way we operate.”
Burgess said the chamber’s two revenue streams, one from memberships and the other from contracts with the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, are both expected to shrink. The city contracts are paid with lodging tax revenues.
“We know those revenues are compromised,” she said. The hoteliers are expected to bounce back, but it will take some time.
The chamber this year has a projected budget of $1.2 million, with about $850,000 of that in operating costs. The expectation is to see the operating budget drop by 25% to 30%, Burgess said.
“In looking at the 2021 preliminary budget, we knew we needed to do some permanent layoffs now, which will give those employees the chance to apply for benefits and look for additional employment,” she said. “We also needed to do some immediate additional furloughs.”
The positions eliminated include the communications specialist, which had been held by Sebastian Moraga, and the sports tourism/outdoor recreation coordinator position held by Patrick Norlin. The third position is the leadership coordinator, currently held by Jerrilea Crawford. She was planning to leave the position in June and the chamber had planned to turn it into a part-time social marketing position. Now, that post will go unfilled.
The part-time visitor center host position held by Jan Lutz also is being furloughed. The hope is to bring that post back on July 1, Burgess said.
“The decision did not come lightly,” Burgess said. “This allows us to maintain our highest level of staffing and services for businesses at a time when they need it the most. It’s the right thing to do and for the right reasons. This is a short-term sacrifice for a longer-term gain.”