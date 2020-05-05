OLYMPIA — Our Valley Our Future Coordinator Steve Maher on Tuesday was named to a statewide advisory group to assist Washington's recovery from COVID-19.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced three new advisory groups in a news conference Tuesday. Maher said Tuesday that he was selected to serve on the social support group, which will focus on housing, social services, education, and communication to diverse communities. His appointment will last at least through the end of the year.
"I’m honored to be asked and also looking forward to representing this area and our communities," he said. "And by communities, I don’t just mean towns and cities, but also the sub-groups we have here."
The other two advisory groups will focus on economic recovery, and public heath and the health care system, Inslee said in the conference.
The advisory groups will bring diverse and informed voices to the state's decisions on reopening sectors of the economy, he said.
The announcement comes after Inslee said on Friday that the state's stay-home order would be extended to May 31. He also said several smaller counties that have not been as hard by COVID-19 could apply to the state Department of Health for permission to start reopening sooner.
Those counties needed to have a population of less than 75,000 people and no cases of the virus for three weeks, according to the governor's office website. Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties were not listed on the initial map of eligible counties distributed by the governor's office.
He outlined a four-phase plan for some businesses to reopen with social distancing measures.
The first phase was expected to begin Tuesday and included state parks, recreational fishing and golf courses.
Some construction has also been given the green light to resume — as long as projects followed safety protocols.
Phase two of the rollout isn't expected to begin until June 1 at the earliest, The Seattle Times reported.
It would allow social gatherings of no more than five people outside your household. More retail, in-home services and personal services could resume.
Inslee said individuals and businesses would still need to follow safety and health guidelines. The state will work with industries and business leaders to make sure to do this in a smart and healthy way, he said.
Phase three would allow gatherings of no more than 50 people, including sports activities and non-essential travel. Outdoor recreation could resume, up to 50 people. Non-essential travel could resume.
This phase includes all other business activities not yet listed, except for night clubs and events with more than 50 people.
Phase four would involve resuming the majority of public interactions, sporting events, night clubs and concerts. Gatherings of more than 50 people would be allowed with social distancing. All recreational activities would also resume.
This is a developing story and will be updated.