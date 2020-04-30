WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College commencement ceremonies for Wenatchee and Omak students will take place online this year.
Virtual graduation ceremonies will be held using Zoom and feature students, speakers from around the college and photos and videos celebrating the accomplishments of WVC students.
The ceremonies are planned June 19 for the Wenatchee campus and June 20 for the Omak campus, the same dates the in-person ceremonies would have occurred. Other details are still being worked out.
Students have until Friday to submit their application for graduation to the registration office to ensure their name appears in the graduation program. Deadlines for ordering caps and gowns also is Friday. For details, go to wvc.edu.
WVC students graduating this year also are invited to walk in the in-person ceremony in 2021.
The associate degree nursing pinning ceremonies for both campuses will also take place virtually.
College leadership, in partnership with the student senate, decided against an in-person 2020 graduation due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, even if social distancing restrictions are starting to be eased.
“This decision wasn’t easy, but it comes from a place of concern for the safety of our students, their families and the community at large,” Erin Tofte, associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion, wrote in an email to students this week. “We are so proud of all of your hard work and perseverance, and we intend to celebrate it.”