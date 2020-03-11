WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Empty Bowls soup supper has been canceled after all.
The Community Action Council fundraiser event was slated for 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Wenatchee High School. Executive Director Alan Walker said Tuesday morning that the culmination of a series of bowl painting events designed to raise money and awareness to fight hunger was still happening. Organizers were taking precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus, but the event would go on.
School district officials on Tuesday afternoon, though, announced the closure of all district facilities to non-school activities starting Wednesday and extending through April 5. That left the event without a venue.
"Our staff and volunteers have decided the health and safety of others is our concern and therefore it is in the best interest to cancel the event," Community Action Council Executive Director Alan Walker said in a Wednesday press release.
The painted bowls created by community members can be picked up starting Tuesday at the council's main office, 620 Lewis St. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.