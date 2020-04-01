SUNNYSLOPE — It’s spring break, but things are pretty much the same at the Mahuika household.
Chelsea Mahuika said this is the busy season for her husband, who works in crop insurance.
“We would normally be doing what we’re doing — dad going to work and the kids playing outside and having fun,” she said. “We didn’t have any expectations that were crushed with spring break. ... We have a trampoline. We have a big yard, so the kids have been playing dodgeball. We have no issues in our family staying active because my kids love playing outside.”
The difference now, though, is that the six children — four of whom are school-age — will be home for more than a week.
Statewide school closures are expected to last at least through late April. An order came down last week from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction that education must continue despite the shutdown.
So, from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays, the Mahuika kids do schoolwork.
Their daily outing is going to Sunnyslope Elementary School, where three of them are enrolled, to pick up free lunches. It’s helped now that all the children are at home.
Afternoons are for fun. The kids play outside, read, make artwork or continue their piano lessons via FaceTime.
The day ends earlier than it would if they were in school because they can just finish their work without sitting through lectures or moving between classes.
“Not to say that it’s not chaotic having four kids (in school),” Mahuika said. “It’s taken time to figure out what’s working for us. When we first started I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to do math at this time and then we’re going to do reading.’ It just became difficult to have four kids needing math help or, ‘I have a question about this,’ whereas if I split up what they’re doing, we can kind of mix that up. It’s easier to divide my time.”
The more flexible schedule has also allowed the kids to focus on the subjects they enjoy, she said. A neighbor has offered “social distancing math tutoring” by helping them through homework from 6 feet away, and 12-year-old Michael did FaceTime with a classmate to get help solving a problem.
“Electives, those aren’t in there, so the only things I really would need to do would be my math and my reading,” said Michael, a sixth-grader at Foothills Middle School. “That takes up three hours of my day at school. It takes like two hours to do here. With the math, usually at school we learn a new thing every week. (The teacher’s) been assigning new things every two days, so we’ve been zooming right through it really fast.”
The kids picked out books from the school library, and some teachers sent materials home with them. Mahuika said she believes 6-year-old kindergartner Gabby’s reading has improved because they’re able to focus a lot more on it.
Ten-year-old Preston, a fourth-grader, will be in a virtual math competition this week through the Highly Capable Program. The children have also used other online resources.
Mahuika said communication has been a challenge because of uncertainty over what was expected of schools during the shutdown. She’s hoping that after spring break, the district will consider using the Zoom meetings app to make the transition easier for students.
She said her situation is more ideal than others’ because she’d be home anyway. However, it’s still challenging to keep her four older children on track with their schoolwork and avoid distractions. Three-year-old Audrey and 1-year-old Tessa are also adjusting to not having their mom’s undivided attention.
Mahuika said the biggest difference is probably that sports practices and games have been canceled. Eight-year-old Brooks, a second-grader, hopes to play soccer later.
“The boys, all three of them got first place in their first wrestling tournament, so we’re a little bummed that they didn’t get to see how well they would do,” Mahuika said. “But it’s OK. There’s worse things that people are dealing with.”
Along with schoolwork, the family has begun working on home skills. She has taught Michael to do laundry and also plans on showing the kids how to make bread and plant wheat grass.
All four older kids have developed new hobbies or continued old ones.
They’ve taken a liking to sleeping in a tent outside. Michael has been making breakfast for the family. Brooks has started rollerblading, and Preston has learned to ride a RipStik and completed several drawings.
As for Gabby, she’s had more time to make perfume.
“I get flowers and I put them in a cup with a little water,” she said. “I mix it and it smells good.