WENATCHEE — Graduation could be very different this year. How different?
In a joint statement emailed Tuesday, Wenatchee and Eastmont school district administrators described some of the ideas currently being explored:
A drive-in movie graduation. The two school districts would pool resources to offer a large outdoor venue for graduation, complete with a stage, lights and a massive screen.
Students and families would stay in their cars during the condensed ceremony. Students would individually approach the stage in an organized format that would meet social distancing requirements.
Both districts would use the same venue, with the graduations for WestSide, Wenatchee and Eastmont happening at different times.
This option would only be available if COVID-19 social distancing regulations are downgraded from the current level.
Virtual graduation/diploma pick up/winter in-person ceremony. This option would be available if social distancing rules remain the same or are more restrictive than what is currently in place.
The entire ceremony would be offered virtually and diplomas would be distributed later. With this option, diplomas would be distributed in June 2020 and in-person celebrations would be held during winter break of the 2020-2021 school year.
“We will be releasing some information later this week,” Eastmont High School Principal Lance Noell said Monday. “We want the students to know they have not been forgotten.”
The best-case scenario is the current "Stay Home, Stay Safe" proclamation gets lifted May 4, school officials said. In that case, the graduation dates and ceremonies announced last year will move forward.
For the past several years, both districts have held commencement exercises on the same day, with EHS at the Town Toyota Center and Wenatchee High School at the Apple Bowl. That's June 5 this year.
“We still have the Town Toyota Center reserved,” Noell said.
Other North Central Washington school districts are tackling similar exercises.
In addition to online virtual graduation and holding face-to-face ceremonies in the summer or fall, Cashmere High School Principal Tony Boyle said Cashmere is discussing a drive-by graduation of sorts, with students in cars parading through town where the streets would be lined with banners featuring their names.
Lake Chelan School District Superintendent Barry DePaoli said that of the options Chelan High School Principal Brad Wilson has discussed so far with seniors and parents, a car parade culminating with a diploma pick-up and picture in the school parking lot seems to be the favorite — if the traditional ceremony isn't allowed.
"We are still gathering input prior to making any decisions," DePaoli said. "Likely we will plan on a traditional ceremony and also have a contingency plan."
Manson Superintendent Matt Charlton's team has been narrowing options as well.
“We are hoping to send an update letter out to families this Friday with a specific section for seniors and families,” he said.
Cascade High School seniors are being asked to pick up the caps, gowns and announcements ordered through Jostens in a drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the high school entrance.
The event is posted on the school’s Facebook page. The district’s page also includes a note that graduation ceremony plans are in the works, though no details are yet available.
“We are committed as a school district to hold a graduation ceremony at an appropriate time and following health regulations established by the state," the post reads. "We do not know when or what guidelines that will require, but we intend to have a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. We will provide additional details when we have them. #2020strong.”