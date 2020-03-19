WENATCHEE — To prevent or fight infections, there are three options: vaccines, antibiotics or antivirals, and social distancing.
The first two aren’t available yet for COVID-19, so the only choice is social distancing, says Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford.
“The epidemiologic models of this suggest 24 hours makes a gigantic difference once the organism gets started in this community, so the time to do this is long before we think it’s really vigorously here,” he said, adding, “Yes, we’re going to do this and it’ll be two weeks and we won’t think there’s been any difference. But that’s when we’ll see the thing flatten out, hopefully, if we’re in time.”
Rutherford spoke at a Thursday press conference the city of Wenatchee hosted outside City Hall regarding the community’s response to COVID-19. Other health, government, public utility and law enforcement officials were also present.
How long the crisis lasts depends on measures people take, Rutherford said. Among the actions Confluence has taken are halting elective surgeries and in-person office visits.
Rutherford noted that one person died earlier this month at Central Washington Hospital, which Confluence operates in Wenatchee, and two others have since tested positive. Sixty-one tests over the last two weeks were negative, and there are 308 samples pending.
There is a nationwide shortage of the solution used for the vials in which samples are sent off for testing, Rutherford said, and testing locations are also overwhelmed. Confluence has 100 or 200 tests left but will save them for people who require hospitalization, and officials are also looking at other options for where to house infected people.
Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said people shouldn’t panic, but should take COVID-19 seriously. Most people who get the virus will recover, he said, but senior citizens and people with other health problems are more likely to get sick or even die.
Social distancing, such as canceling group activities, closing businesses and staying home as much as possible, is the best way to keep the illness from spreading, Kling said. The earlier people act, the better, he said. However, some infections may not appear for a few weeks because it takes a while for precautionary measures to have an impact.
“It’s hard on business people, it’s hard on all kinds of people,” Kling said. “We don’t take that lightly. The only thing I can tell you is that the hardship you’re putting up with is not pointless. The hardships you’re putting up with are the most powerful tool available to help protect each other and yourselves. … It’s not going to last forever, but it’s not going to be over in a couple weeks — it’s going to be a while.”
Columbia Valley Community Health CEO David Olson said individuals may play the biggest role in controlling the crisis.
“The city of Wenatchee, the city of East Wenatchee, the folks who are making sure that there’s electricity going on or that something works when you plug it in or that water comes out of the tap, all that stuff has to keep going,” he said. “Health care providers, who in some cases will literally put their lives on the line for their fellow citizens, all of those are an asset. We need to make sure we’re doing what we can to make sure those people can continue to take care of us.”
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said it’s easy to feel sorry for yourself, but to consider others in the community. This is the community’s time to act, he said.
“The evidence is clear when you look at other pandemics: Those communities that did social distancing and did it well had a way less impact on their community than others. It is our time to do that; it is our time to be leaders. We will get through this. We will be stronger when we do. Right now it’s time for all of us to buckle up and do what’s in the best interest of our friends and neighbors.”
People can still get exercise outside as long as they practice social distancing. Kuntz said some foothills trails may open early for the season in light of the crisis.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford encouraged people to reach out to their neighbors or friends.
“Maybe that does not mean that you’re going over and sitting down and having coffee, but maybe it’s a phone call or maybe it’s just a text message or a funny Facebook post that you put out there to encourage your neighbor and help folks along,” she said. “This is difficult. The emotional rollercoaster ride that folks are feeling is real, and the part that we can play to support each other that way is great.”
Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright said the district is not shutting off service for people who can’t pay their bills, and has eliminated late fees. The city of Wenatchee has done the same.
“Our first priority is to maintain reliable utility services, so we’re providing electricity to 100% of the county, fiber and broadband to 75% of the county, and water and wastewater services to smaller segments,” Wright said. “All of those are necessary services that people have to have, and we are committed to making sure that those will be maintained no matter how bad this gets.”
Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown said his department is serving citations for low-level crimes to free up space in the jail in an effort to avoid spreading the virus.
As for an order this week from Gov. Jay Inslee that temporarily closed many businesses, Kuntz said the state Department of Health is the main enforcer.
Crown said most businesses have taken the governor’s order seriously.
“There were some early folks that were questioning whether there was proper authority at the state level, but all those businesses appear to be falling in line as well,” Crown said. “That’s just an additional increase to our workload if we’re having to deal with those businesses that aren’t closing down and doing their part. We really appreciate those businesses that have really stepped up, taken this seriously and done their part.”