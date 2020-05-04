WENATCHEE — During a virtual meeting with department heads Wednesday, Mayor Frank Kuntz’s internet got disconnected.

He was eventually able to get back in touch with them through text messages, but it shows the challenges of the technology so many rely on now.

Wenatchee City Council meetings were already broadcast on YouTube before the COVID-19 crisis, but there have been some changes. Some staff and councilmembers now call into meetings; those who attend are spread out in the room, some choosing to wear masks. The public can call in but cannot attend in person.

Agendas have been limited to items that require immediate action and aren’t likely to generate much public comment. Council workshops have been canceled, as have many city commission and board meetings. Kuntz still meets with department heads through Zoom, and committees meet in the council chambers, practicing social distancing.

“I really think it’s important to keep those committee meetings going because that’s the way I can communicate with the councilmembers and they can see what’s going on,” Kuntz said. “I’ve loved the committees since we made them seven or eight years ago and, at a time like this, it is really important to get them in a room to help us think about, ‘Are we doing things the right way?’”

Audio recordings of East Wenatchee City Council meetings were already being posted online. The meetings are now held via Zoom. The public can listen in but must email or phone in comments ahead of time instead of speaking during the meeting.

Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said there have been some problems with the technology, but it’s worked for the most part. Council workshops and city staff meetings are also done by Zoom.

Both City Halls are closed to the public, although staff are still available by phone and email and many services are offered online. Some employees are in the office and others are working from home.

Crawford said it’s more efficient in some ways to conduct business now because they don’t have to account for travel time. However, like Kuntz, she misses personal interaction.

“It’s hard to adjust to not seeing people’s faces and reading body language and recognizing when someone is confused with the information they’ve been given and they need clarification, or if they’re concerned,” she said. “I rely heavily on body language and facial expressions, so even when I’m out and about with my mask on, I’m having a hard time.”