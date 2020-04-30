WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is asking community members to show how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives by sending in stories and photographs to be collected for future generations.
Contributors are encouraged to send in what gives them “strength amidst chaos,” according to the museum’s request.
Ashley Sinner, museum outreach coordinator, said a lot of art is about collecting stories in order to preserve history. The pandemic affects everyone differently, it also gives everyone a unique story.
“We want to hear all those perspectives of what has happened,” she said. Some people have lost their jobs, others have postponed major life events.
There are many different stories that could be told, she said. Ultimately, the submissions are to be collected and preserved by the museum. Down the road, curators will most likely put together an exhibit.
For this collection, the museum specifically wants written stories and images. At some point after the pandemic, curators may also bring in some 3-D items, such as personal protective equipment she said. But for now, story submissions are to be kept in 2-D.
Submission ideas listed by the museum include personal reflections about living through the pandemic and stories on how people are spending their days during this “strange new normal.”
The Cultural Center has been a keeper of stories for more than 80 years, she said, adding, “we hold the history of people who have lived here.”
Those interested in submitting work to the museum can email collections@wvmcc.org or mail Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Attn: Collections, 127 South Mission St.
Submissions must include the author’s full name, location, email address and a date. There is no deadline for sending in submission.