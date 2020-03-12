WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is rescheduling and suspending all upcoming events, according to Ashley Sinner, a museum spokeswoman. Starting April 5, WVMCC will “reevaluate potential cancellation of programs.”
The changes are due to COVID-19 concerns and recommendations from the Chelan-Douglas Health District, wrote Sinner. “The decision was not made lightly.”
The schedule changes include upcoming events such as the High School Art Awards Show, Environmental Film series, Night at the Museum and field trips, wrote Sinner. Spring break camps scheduled through the first week of April are also suspended.
Since the Health District has not recommended closing the museum, WVMCC is remaining open to visitors for its regular Tuesday through Saturday hours, wrote Sinner. The museum also added sanitization measures throughout its facilities.
“Our first priority is the health and well-being of our community,” she wrote.
Questions about how COVID-19 may affect upcoming programs at the Museum can be asked at (509) 888-6240 or by email at info@wvmcc.org.