WENATCHEE — Visitors to barbershops and hair salons in Wenatchee are being greeted by signs asking people to make appointments, no walk-ins allowed.
Inside, barbers and stylists wear face masks and carry bottles of disinfectant to clean stations between customers. On June 11, the state approved a Phase 1.5, partial reopening of Chelan and Douglas counties from the COVID-19 quarantine. It means that barbers and hair salons are allowed to open again at 25% building capacity, but it isn’t business as usual.
“It is a weird time is what it is, but it is so good to see people,” said Shayna Olson, owner of Wenatchee’s Bella Vita Salon.
Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Phase 2 requirements for hair salons and barbershops include:
- Businesses post signs encouraging customers to use cloth face coverings
- Maintain 6 feet between people whenever possible including in waiting areas
- Provide gloves, goggles, face shields and face masks for employees
- Cloth facial coverings must be worn by individuals not working alone
- Ensure frequent and adequate handwashing
- Screen employees for symptoms of COVID-19 before starting shifts
Bella Vita Salon at 314 S. Mission St., has been open since Monday, but Tuesday was the first day back for her other stylists, Olson said. Three other people were working at stations spaced out from each other.
Olson was working on Ron Mackwood’s hair. It was Mackwood’s first haircut since the Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in March.
“COVID gave him a new style though, he was like, ‘Huh, I like it longer,’” Olson said.
Bella Vita’s work stations were already set apart from each other, so Olson didn’t need to move anything, she said. But the hair salon is requiring customers to wear masks and wait outside until their appointment.
It is somewhat difficult to cut a person’s hair around a mask, but a lot of customers just hold it against their face, Olson said.
“I ask them to bring their own (mask) because they are hard to find, but I have them if they need it,” she said.
She hasn’t seen any crazy haircuts from people trying to cut their own during quarantine, Olson said.
“But definitely lots of gray,” she said with a laugh.
Cutting Edge Barber Shop at 212 Fifth St. reopened Tuesday, said owner Ernie Paz. They took a few days to get everything set up. They are also doing haircuts by appointment, but they were completely booked on the first day with close to 70 customers.
Rafael Lopez of East Wenatchee was getting his hair cut by Paz on Tuesday and said he missed his barber during the quarantine.
“I miss my man, this is my main guy right here. I haven’t seen a barber in forever,” Lopez said. “I’ve been having to do like a buzz cut on my sides by myself.”
Lopez’s hair was longer on the top of his head and he kept it up in a bun, but buzzed on the sides. It was tricky buzzing his hair around the edges, he said.
A lot of people just buzzed their hair off completely, Paz said.
Wenatchee City Councilwoman Linda Herald got her haircut Monday. It was her first trim since the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” order and it made her feel so much better, she said. She has a close connection to her hairdresser, who is someone she confides in. It felt like losing a family member not being able to go see her.
“You go to your hairdresser and you feel so good afterward and when you can’t go in for a long period of time you just feel so dowdy,” Herald said. “It is really depressing.”
The inability to get a haircut has even impacted professions like the Wenatchee Police Department. One of the department’s officers’ hair, Sergeant Ryan Weatherman, has gotten so long the department put up a Facebook poll to see if it should get cut, Captain Edgar Reinfeld said.
“The poll is still open, but it is about 60% for him growing it out,” Reinfeld said. “It kills me. My military mindset says it’s wrong.”
Wenatchee Police Department dress code says it can’t be longer than his collar, but it’s getting close, Reinfeld said.