WENATCHEE — During a recent course at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Bonita George and her husband learned about everything from exercises they could try to how to reduce accidents in their home to money management and investment.
“It sounded like there was going to be a lot of good information in it — some things that I was familiar with and others that I wanted to learn about — and it turned out that was very true,” George said. “There wasn’t a single presenter that I thought was a waste of time in any way. We learned something from everybody.”
She said she also appreciated the more intimate, smaller group setting, which allowed them to interact with and get feedback from other class members.
George and her husband, Steven Zimberoff, live in Wenatchee and are members of the Senior Activity Center. They participated in the center’s first offering of the Aging Mastery Program, developed by the National Council on Aging.
The center is now closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but those who missed the live class can get the same information in Self Study Starter Kits. The free kits include “The Aging Mastery Playbook,” two exercise DVDs, weekly goal sheets and a deck of playing cards.
“This is a program that allows people to stay home and get something accomplished, learn a few things, engage them,” said Dave Tosch, the center’s executive director.
He said a common misconception is that he runs an assisted-living facility, but it’s actually an activity center with many programs and services available to members.
Like the starter kits, the live Aging Mastery Program course was free. It quickly filled to capacity after being advertised in the Senior Activity Center’s newsletter and was held throughout February and the first week of March.
Twenty-one people attended the 10 sessions, held twice a week at Springwater Insurance Group. Experts covered various topics, including navigating longer lives, exercise, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial planning, medication management, advance directives, healthy relationships, fall prevention and community engagement.
“We have this Baby Boomer bulge, if you will, coming through our system,” said Darrell Dickeson, a board member for the Senior Activity Center. “We’re going to have more and more older people as part of our society. (The program) basically says, ‘If you’re going to live longer, how can you live a higher quality of life and experience more enjoyment, energy, that type of thing?’”
Program coordinator Erin Cass said live Aging Mastery Program classes will resume in the future.
“People are craving, they’re wanting this information,” she said. “And they want to do it in a small-group environment that’s with other peers that are going through the same thing. There’s an element of trust that’s built, this aha moment of, ‘I’m not the only person that is confused about taking my multiple medications,’ or ‘I’m scared about falling. What can I do?’ You’re with other people in the group. It’s common. A lot of walls are broken down and some friendships are forged.”
The Self Study Starter Kits are self-paced and don’t require a computer. To get a kit delivered to your home, contact Cass at sailwithmeec@gmail.com or 393-9113.