WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks are postponing their season opener, which was scheduled for next Tuesday against the Tri-City Rage. According to a news release from the Town Toyota Center, due to the recent information provided by the Chelan-Douglas Health District regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19, the event producers informed the Town Toyota Center management of their decision on Thursday afternoon.
Skyhawk General Manager Keith Evans said it is an unfortunate situation.
“The guys are raring to play. They started to practice and got those juices flowing. Unfortunately with this virus out there, it’s out of our control. Nobody is playing sports, from high school up to the pros. We would be doing everyone a disservice if we put everybody out there,” Evans said.
Evans said they will have to regroup, especially with more players coming in daily.
“We’re going to stay ready which is all we really can do. We have a lot of players coming in so we’re going to have reevaluate what we are doing,” Evans said. “We did make five cuts yesterday. We’re going to regroup, pray and be positive for the country that everyone is healthy and safe. Hopefully, everything can get back to normal for all us athletes and coaches.”
This does give the Skyhawks more time to prepare. As it was, they had only a week to prepare for their first game. Evans said they will stay focused and ready for when everything gets back to normal.
“I’ve never seen this in my lifetime. It’s a whole new territory for all sports and everything,” he said.
All tickets will be honored for the first game. For those seeking refunds on single-game tickets, you can go to the website, www.skyhawks.com/tickets or in person at 1300 Walla Walla Street in Wenatchee.
You can also call the TTC Box Office at 509-667-7847.
The Skyhawks have three home games scheduled to begin the season. WV is scheduled to host the Idaho Horsemen on Saturday, April 4 and the Yakima Canines on Saturday, April 18.
Public Ice Skating, skating classes canceled at Town Toyota Center
Due to the recent information provided by the Chelan-Douglas Health District, the TTC management made the decision to cancel all public ice skating for the foreseeable future.
However, according to a news release, the iFiber Rink will continue to offer ice skating for private parties and groups, but private ice classes and other operations are canceled. Contact the Rink Supervisor, Frace Bedard at 509-667-7847. In response to the public health crises, the arena has increased efforts to clean and disinfect all public areas including doorknobs, elevators, bathrooms, and counters. Hand sanitizers were added to all public entrances to the Rink and main arena.
Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament canceled
Last week, the NWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament at Everett Community College was postponed due to Coronavirus concerns. Earlier this week, it was announced that the tournament would resume at two sites in Oregon.
The Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team, the defending champions, were set to play a second-round game at Linn-Benton Community College on Thursday afternoon. But before play could resume, NWAC officials canceled the tournament.
“With much disappointment, in conjunction with both the Linn Benton Community College and Clackamas Community College administrative teams, it has been decided to cancel the NWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament. We have made many efforts to continue the tournament but in the interest of public health, the tournament has been canceled.
We want to acknowledge the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches, and volunteers throughout the season, and especially during the past week,” the statement from the NWAC.
The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team was scheduled to play at 10 p.m. Thursday night at Clackamas Community College.