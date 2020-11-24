WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild has canceled its 2020-21 season, the team announced Tuesday.
“We are not opting out of the season, we are being forced out because the United States and Canadian border are closed and the (latest) restrictions on gyms and ice arenas in the state of Washington,” a Wild news release said.
General manager and longtime head coach, Bliss Littler, called it a sad day for the Wenatchee Wild organization.
“We feel for our players, housing families, fans, season ticket holders, corporate sponsors and the Town Toyota Center,” Littler said. “Not a good day for any of us. This will hurt for a while for sure, but I know we will get through this and we will be back better than ever for the 2021-21 season. I will challenge the hockey operations staff building next year’s team to recruit harder and smarter than ever. We are proud of the show we put on right now, but we want to make it the most entertaining event in junior hockey.”
Littler said the team had an inkling in the summer and fall that the border wasn’t going to open, so they started working with the five American Western Hockey League (WHL) teams, USA Hockey and the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
“We made some really good progress to the point where we thought we’d be allowed to play Jan. 8 with those five other WHL teams,” he said. “Games would have counted as exhibitions so kids wouldn’t have lost their college eligibility, but the governor’s latest shutdown of gyms and rinks made it impossible to go two months without being able to train our guys or have anything definite. The WHL came back to us late Friday and said they wouldn’t be able to make a decision at this time.”
“Kids are trying to go to college, fighting for scholarships and the United States Hockey League (USHL) and American Hockey League (AHL) are playing out east. It’s just the west coast that isn’t, so we have to let our kids go and try to continue their development.”
The Wild released all 23 players on their roster Tuesday morning.
Littler said the coaches will work with other teams to try and get their players an opportunity to play elsewhere.
“We want to thank our players for all their hard work over the last seven weeks,” head coach Chris Clark said. “We were looking forward to seeing this group of players grow throughout the season. We also want to thank our incredible billet families for opening their homes during these unprecedented times. We can’t wait for the 2021-22 season and look forward to seeing everyone then.”
The team announced that all season ticket holders will be contacted and given an option to either a 100% refund or a rollover of tickets/corporate sponsorship agreements to next season. A renewal process for the 2021-22 season will begin in the middle of January.
Then it’s back to square one for the Wild, who will have to rebuild the entire team heading into next season.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Littler said.
The loss of the Wild season also leaves a massive financial hole for the community considering the Wild have generally been a boon, generating $5 million annually. They also contribute $100,000 per year to service clubs, charitable organizations and youth teams through chuck-a-puck, 50/50 raffle, ticket fundraisers and jersey auctions.
Mark Miller, general manager at Town Toyota Center, said the loss would be a major financial blow to the arena’s bottom line.
“But we’ve been down since March 30, so it’s just another part of the entire year,” Miller said. “Everything has been a major blow since March.”
The BCHL regular season will tentatively start on Dec. 8 with 17 teams.
“We wish Bliss and his staff the very best as they get to work on getting back to play for the 2021-22 season,” said Graham Fraser, chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors.