WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Youth Circus announced Monday it has canceled its summer performance season over ongoing developments, safety measures and restrictions surrounding COVID-19.
It is the first time in 68 years since the organization was founded by Paul Pugh (Guppo the Clown) that the show will not go on. The performances feature youth ages 3 to 18 performing high wire, flying trapeze, juggling, fire, clown and aerial acts, traveling across the country.
“The youth performers, trainers and volunteers who invest many hours and hard work in practicing and planning for the busy summer travel season are grieving the opportunity to perform for their fans throughout the state of Washington and beyond,” stated a press release from the nonprofit’s board of directors.
The canceled season means a loss of about $60,000 in revenue. Fundraising efforts continue to cover the current costs and preparation for the 2021 season. For information on making a tax-deductible donation, go to wenatcheeyouthcircus.com.
Wenatchee Youth Circus, also known as the “Biggest Little Circus in the World,” is one of several non-professional circus groups that perform in the U.S.