WENATCHEE — Everyone 16 and older will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on April 15, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday.
The date was previously May 1. The expansion in eligibility is partially a response to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the governor's office said in a news release Wednesday.
"As the number of cases are rising across the state, there's a good chance we're looking at the beginning of a fourth wave," Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson, said in an email. "We're in a race of trying to get more people immunity, and the last thing we want is a setback in North Central Washington. For our region, this makes sense."
Luke Davies, health administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District, has been advocating for a change like this with the state Department of Health and governor's office for two weeks, he said. The health district plans to develop mobile teams as more vaccine becomes available, Davies said.
Everyone in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. This includes:
Everyone age 60 years and older
Workers in restaurants, manufacturing and construction
People working or living in correctional facilities, group homes for people with disabilities and other congregate settings
People from previous tiers and phases are still eligible for the vaccine. People can go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov to find a vaccine appointment near you.
This is a developing story and will be updated.