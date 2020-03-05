WENATCHEE — A Quincy resident being treated in Wenatchee was found Wednesday to have a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
But what does that mean exactly?
It can be a confusing term used at times in the virus-testing process, which is still rapidly changing and expanding capacity.
Patients are labeled as presumptive positives if they have “at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
That’s where the patient in Wenatchee is at in the process. One of two nasal swabs taken from the patient was sent to the University of Washington’s virology lab on Monday and it was positively identified as containing the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, said Jason Lake, the Confluence Health chief medical officer, elect.
The second sample was sent to the Washington Department of Health’s state lab, he said.
UW will now also send its sample to the state lab, which will do a secondary test. If that test also comes back positive, the case will be referred to as “confirmed,” Lake said.
Previously, the CDC required all samples be sent to their national lab for final confirmation. The center recently changed their guidance to allow the Washington Department of Health’s state lab to verify tests, department spokeswoman Danielle Koenig said Thursday.
The Department of Health is still forwarding samples to the CDC after the secondary tests, even though they’re now allowed to make the “confirmation” determination, Koenig said.
That entire process could change in the future, she said.
It’s a notion that health officials from the Department of Health, Confluence Health, the Chelan-Douglas Health District and UW emphasised in interviews Thursday — the testing process is still rapidly changing.
Everything from notification process to testing requirements has developed, in part, based on the number of test kits and lab capacity available at the time, the officials said.
UW is now working to increase its capacity from around 200 samples per day to more than 1,000 this week, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Thursday.
As of Thursday night, there was one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in NCW, two negative cases and six being tested, according to health officials.